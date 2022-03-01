Bedrijvengids
Onex
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

Onex Salarissen

Onex's salaris varieert van $12,158 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Software Engineer in India aan de onderkant tot $170,145 voor een Solution Architect in United States aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Onex. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $12.2K
Business Analist
$123K
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Marketing
$88.2K
Product Designer
$136K
Product Manager
$110K
Sales
$121K
Solution Architect
$170K
Technisch Programma Manager
$21.3K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Onex is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $170,145. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Onex is $110,223.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Onex

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Pinterest
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/onex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.