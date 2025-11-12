Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $90.4K per year voor L3 tot $410K per year voor L9|VP Software Engineering. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $133K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
$90.4K
$84.8K
$381
$5.2K
L4
$112K
$100K
$1.8K
$10.3K
L5
$145K
$127K
$2.7K
$15.5K
L6
$183K
$154K
$3.7K
$25K
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)