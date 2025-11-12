Bedrijvengids
Fidelity Investments
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Fidelity Investments Full-Stack Software Engineer Salarissen

Full-Stack Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Fidelity Investments varieert van $90.4K per year voor L3 tot $410K per year voor L9|VP Software Engineering. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $133K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Fidelity Investments's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/12/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
L3
Associate Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
$90.4K
$84.8K
$381
$5.2K
L4
Software Engineer
$112K
$100K
$1.8K
$10.3K
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$127K
$2.7K
$15.5K
L6
Principal Software Engineer
$183K
$154K
$3.7K
$25K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Fidelity Investments zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Full-Stack Software Engineer bij Fidelity Investments in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $410,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Fidelity Investments voor de Full-Stack Software Engineer functie in United States is $128,625.

