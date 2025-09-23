Bedrijvengids
Comcast
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Technisch Programma Manager

  • Alle Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

Comcast Technisch Programma Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Technisch Programma Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij Comcast bedraagt in totaal $185K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Comcast's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/23/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Comcast
Technical Program Manager
Philadelphia, PA
Totaal per jaar
$185K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
$145K
Stock (/yr)
$30K
Bonus
$10K
Jaren bij bedrijf
2-4 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5-10 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Comcast?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

15%

JR 1

15%

JR 2

15%

JR 3

15%

JR 4

40%

JR 5

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 5-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 2nd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 3rd-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 15% vest in het 4th-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 40% vest in het 5th-JR (40.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU + Options

Bij Comcast zijn RSU + Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Technisch Programma Manager aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Technisch Programma Manager bij Comcast in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $305,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Comcast voor de Technisch Programma Manager functie in United States is $184,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Comcast

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Discovery
  • Disney
  • Verizon
  • Ticketmaster
  • Spectrum
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen