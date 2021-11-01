Bedrijvengids
Chicago Trading
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf

Chicago Trading Salarissen

Chicago Trading's salaris varieert van $90,450 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Recruiter aan de onderkant tot $270,000 voor een Software Engineer aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Chicago Trading. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Median $270K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $233K
Financieel Analist
$231K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Informatietechnoloog (IT)
$221K
Recruiter
$90.5K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Chicago Trading is Software Engineer met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $270,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Chicago Trading is $231,150.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Chicago Trading

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Akuna Capital
  • Chatham Financial
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Neuberger Berman
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen