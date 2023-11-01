Barcelona Supercomputing Center Salarissen

Barcelona Supercomputing Center's salaris varieert van $30,726 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Data Scientist aan de onderkant tot $85,341 voor een Technisch Programma Manager aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van Barcelona Supercomputing Center. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/17/2025
Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?
Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?
I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...
Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.