Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Ansys varieert van $98.7K per year voor P1 tot $150K per year voor P4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $136K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Ansys's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/3/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
33%
JR 3
Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
