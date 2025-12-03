Bedrijvengids
Ansys
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Ansys Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Ansys varieert van $98.7K per year voor P1 tot $150K per year voor P4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $136K.

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
P1
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
$98.7K
$88.5K
$4.7K
$5.5K
P2
Software Engineer 2
$126K
$107K
$9.2K
$9.8K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$114K
$13.6K
$11.3K
P4
Lead Software Engineer
$150K
$118K
$15.9K
$16.1K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

33%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Ansys zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Ansys in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $167,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Ansys voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $136,000.

