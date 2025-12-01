Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Affirm varieert van $226K per year voor L4 tot $533K per year voor L8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $277K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Affirm's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
50%
JR 1
50%
JR 2
Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:
50% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)
50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
