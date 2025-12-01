Bedrijvengids
Affirm
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Affirm Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij Affirm varieert van $226K per year voor L4 tot $533K per year voor L8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $277K.

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
Software Engineer 2
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
Senior Software Engineer
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

50%

JR 1

50%

JR 2

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 2-jarig vesting schema:

  • 50% vest in het 1st-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)

  • 50% vest in het 2nd-JR (12.50% driemaandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Affirm zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Inbegrepen Functies

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Affirm in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $532,500. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Affirm voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $270,000.

