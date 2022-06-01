Direktori Syarikat
Mettler-Toledo International
    • Mengenai

    METTLER TOLEDO is a global manufacturer and marketer of precision instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company has strong worldwide leadership positions. A significant majority of our instrument sales are in segments in which we are the global leader. In addition to a broad product offering, we have one of the largest global sales and service organizations among precision instrument companies.We focus on the high value-added segments of our markets by providing innovative instruments that often integrate various technologies including application-specific solutions for customers. We design our instruments not only to gather valuable data but also to facilitate the processing and transfer of this data into customers'​ management information systems.

    http://www.mt.com
    Laman Web
    1945
    Tahun Ditubuhkan
    17,000
    Bilangan Pekerja
    $1B-$10B
    Anggaran Hasil
    Ibu Pejabat

