Illumina
Illumina Perekrut Gaji

Pampasan Perekrut in United States di Illumina berjumlah $95K seyear untuk P3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Illumina. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025

Purata Jumlah Pampasan

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 4 Lebih Tahap
Jadual Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Illumina, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (25.00% tahunan)



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Perekrut di Illumina in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $113,050. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Illumina untuk peranan Perekrut in United States ialah $80,750.

Pekerjaan Pilihan

    Tiada pekerjaan pilihan dijumpai untuk Illumina

Sumber Lain

