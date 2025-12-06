Pampasan Perekrut in United States di Illumina berjumlah $95K seyear untuk P3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan Illumina. Kemaskini terakhir: 12/6/2025
Purata Jumlah Pampasan
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Illumina, RSUs tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 4 tahun:
25% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% diperoleh dalam 4th-THN (25.00% tahunan)
