Chicago Trading Gaji

Gaji Chicago Trading berkisar dari $90,450 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Perekrut di peringkat rendah hingga $270,000 untuk Jurutera Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Chicago Trading. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $270K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Saintis Data
Median $233K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$231K

Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$221K
Perekrut
$90.5K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Chicago Trading ialah Jurutera Perisian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $270,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Chicago Trading ialah $231,150.

