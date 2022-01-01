Direktori Syarikat
BlueVine
BlueVine Gaji

Gaji BlueVine berkisar dari $100,890 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Penganalisis Data di peringkat rendah hingga $270,000 untuk Pembangunan Perniagaan di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas BlueVine. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/18/2025

Pembangunan Perniagaan
Median $270K
Penganalisis Data
$101K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$114K

Pemasaran
$149K
Pengurus Rakan Kongsi
$259K
Pereka Produk
Median $151K
Pengurus Produk
$199K
Jurutera Perisian
$141K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$264K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BlueVine ialah Pembangunan Perniagaan dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $270,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di BlueVine ialah $151,000.

