Benefitfocus Gaji

Julat gaji Benefitfocus adalah dari $47,760 dalam pampasan total tahunan untuk Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT) di hujung bawah hingga $135,675 untuk Pengurus Program Teknikal di hujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas pekerja Benefitfocus. Terakhir dikemas kini: 8/25/2025

$160K

Jurutera Perisian
Median $87K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (IT)
$47.8K
Pengurus Projek
$83.3K

Pengurus Program Teknikal
$136K
Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Benefitfocus ialah Pengurus Program Teknikal at the Common Range Average level dengan pampasan total tahunan sebanyak $135,675. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang potensi pampasan saham dan bonus.
Pampasan total tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Benefitfocus ialah $85,150.

