Pampasan Pengurus Projek in United States di 3M berkisar dari $121K seyear untuk T2 hingga $95K seyear untuk T3. Pakej pampasan yearan median in United States berjumlah $96.1K. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan 3M. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/27/2025

Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
T1
Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
Advanced Project Manager
$121K
$120K
$0
$750
T3
Senior Project Manager
$95K
$90K
$0
$5K
T4
Specialist Project Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 2 Lebih Tahap
Tambah KompBandingkan Tahap

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Penyerahan Gaji Terkini
TambahTambah KompTambah Pampasan

Syarikat

Lokasi | Tarikh

Nama Tahap

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Jumlah / Di Syarikat

Jumlah Pampasan

Asas | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tiada gaji dijumpai
Eksport DataLihat Pekerjaan Terbuka

Jadual Vesting

0%

THN 1

0%

THN 2

100 %

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 0% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 0% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 100% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Projek di 3M in United States berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan $200,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di 3M untuk peranan Pengurus Projek in United States ialah $111,500.

