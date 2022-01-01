Direktori Syarikat
Emerson
Emerson Gaji

Gaji Emerson berkisar dari $3,633 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Sumber Manusia di peringkat rendah hingga $180,000 untuk Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Emerson. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/17/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Median $105K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Pengurus Produk
Median $130K
Jurutera Perkakasan
Median $95K

Jurutera Mekanikal
Median $107K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $180K
Jualan
Median $83K
Akauntan
$58.3K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
$5.1K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$112K
Jurutera Kawalan
$113K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
$17.9K
Pengurus Sains Data
$47.9K
Saintis Data
$8.3K
Jurutera Elektrik
$132K
Penganalisis Kewangan
$34.6K
Sumber Manusia
$3.6K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$20.1K
Pemasaran
$125K
Pengurus Program
$171K
Pengurus Projek
$113K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
$30.9K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$104K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$160K
Tiada jawatan anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman pampasan atau tambah gaji anda untuk membantu membuka kunci halaman.


Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Emerson ialah Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $180,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Emerson ialah $104,475.

Sumber Lain