Pampasan Pengurus Produk in India di 3M berjumlah ₹8.16M seyear untuk T3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan 3M. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/27/2025
Purata Jumlah Pampasan
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
T1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
0%
THN 1
0%
THN 2
100 %
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
0% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)
0% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)
100% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
THN 1
33.3%
THN 2
33.3%
THN 3
Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:
33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.