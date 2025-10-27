Direktori Syarikat
Pampasan Pengurus Produk in India di 3M berjumlah ₹8.16M seyear untuk T3. Lihat pecahan gaji asas, saham, dan bonus untuk pakej jumlah pampasan 3M. Kemaskini terakhir: 10/27/2025

Purata Jumlah Pampasan

₹1.72M - ₹2.01M
India
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
₹1.5M₹1.72M₹2.01M₹2.14M
Julat Biasa
Julat Kemungkinan
Purata Pampasan Mengikut Tahap
Nama Tahap
Jumlah
Asas
Saham
Bonus
T1
Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T2
Advanced Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
T3
Senior Product Manager
₹8.16M
₹7.94M
₹0
₹217K
T4
Specialist Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lihat 2 Lebih Tahap
Jadual Vesting

0%

THN 1

0%

THN 2

100 %

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 0% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 0% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (0.00% tahunan)

  • 100% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (100.00% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

THN 1

33.3%

THN 2

33.3%

THN 3

Jenis Saham
RSU + Options

Di 3M, RSU + Options tertakluk kepada jadual vesting 3 tahun:

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 1st-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 2nd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

  • 33.3% diperoleh dalam 3rd-THN (33.30% tahunan)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Soalan Lazim

Pakej gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Pengurus Produk di 3M in India berada pada jumlah pampasan tahunan ₹8,160,140. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di 3M untuk peranan Pengurus Produk in India ialah ₹1,496,562.

