Mediānā Risinājumu arhitekts atlīdzības in Ireland pakete Fenergo kopā ir €108K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Fenergo kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/5/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Fenergo
Solution Architect
Dublin, DN, Ireland
Kopā gadā
$125K
Līmenis
-
Pamatalga
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
3 Gadi
Darba pieredze
10 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Fenergo?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Risinājumu arhitekts pozīcijai Fenergo in Ireland, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība €133,207. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Fenergo Risinājumu arhitekts pozīcijai in Ireland, ir €116,944.

Saistītie uzņēmumi

Citi resursi

