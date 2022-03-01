Uzņēmumu katalogs
CSS Algas

CSS algas svārstās no $3,007 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Klientu apkalpošana zemākajā līmenī līdz $328,350 Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem CSS. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 11/18/2025

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $236K
Biznesa operāciju menedžeris
$166K
Klientu apkalpošana
$3K

Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT)
$328K
Tehnisko programmu menedžeris
$99.5K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots CSS, ir Informācijas tehnoloģiju speciālists (IT) at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $328,350. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots CSS, ir $165,825.

Citi resursi