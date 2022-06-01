Uzņēmumu Katalogs
BJC HealthCare Algas

BJC HealthCare algu diapazons svārstās no $79,600 kopējā atalgojumā gadā Risinājumu arhitekts apakšējā galā līdz $125,625 Kiberdrošības analītiķis augšējā galā. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un verificētas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem BJC HealthCare. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 8/25/2025

$160K

Biznesa analītiķis
$97.5K
Datu analītiķis
$98.9K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$126K

Risinājumu arhitekts
$79.6K
Biežāk Uzdotie Jautājumi

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di BJC HealthCare adalah Kiberdrošības analītiķis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $125,625.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di BJC HealthCare adalah $98,210.

