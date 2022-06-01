Uzņēmumu katalogs
Berkadia
Berkadia Algas

Berkadia algas svārstās no $9,652 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Finanšu analītiķis zemākajā līmenī līdz $201,000 Datu zinātnieks augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Berkadia. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $120K
Finanšu analītiķis
Median $9.7K
Datu zinātnieks
$201K

Produkta dizainers
$117K
Produkta vadītājs
$44.5K
BUJ

Augstāk apmaksātā pozīcija, par kuru ziņots Berkadia, ir Datu zinātnieks at the Common Range Average level ar gada kopējo atlīdzību $201,000. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Berkadia, ir $116,580.

