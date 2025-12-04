Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems Programmatūras inženieris Algas

Mediānā Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzības in Canada pakete Bentley Systems kopā ir CA$113K year. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Bentley Systems kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/4/2025

Mediānais pakete
company icon
Bentley Systems
Software Engineer
Burlington, ON, Canada
Kopā gadā
$81.4K
Līmenis
L3
Pamatalga
$81.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonuss
$0
Gadi uzņēmumā
3 Gadi
Darba pieredze
7 Gadi
Kādi ir karjeras līmeņi uzņēmumā Bentley Systems?
Jaunākie algu pieteikumi
Uzņēmums

Atrašanās vieta | Datums

Līmeņa nosaukums

Atzīme

Pieredzes gadi

Kopā / Uzņēmumā

Kopējā atlīdzība

Pamatalga | Akcijas (g.) | Bonuss
Algas nav atrastas
Iekļautie amati

Pilna cikla programmatūras inženieris

BUJ

Augstākā algu pakete, par kuru ziņots Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai Bentley Systems in Canada, ir gada kopējā atlīdzība CA$145,015. Tas iekļauj pamatalgu, kā arī jebkādu iespējamo akciju atlīdzību un bonusus.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots Bentley Systems Programmatūras inženieris pozīcijai in Canada, ir CA$112,563.

Citi resursi

