Uzņēmumu katalogs
Bentley Systems
Strādājat šeit? Pieprasiet savu uzņēmumu

Bentley Systems Algas

Bentley Systems algas svārstās no $8,861 kopējā atlīdzībā gadā Tehniskais rakstnieks zemākajā līmenī līdz $112,435 Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs augstākajā līmenī. Levels.fyi apkopo anonīmas un pārbaudītas algas no pašreizējiem un bijušajiem darbiniekiem Bentley Systems. Pēdējo reizi atjaunināts: 8/26/2025

$160K

Saņem algu, nevis tukšus solījumus

Mēs esam sarunu ceļā panākuši tūkstošiem piedāvājumu un regulāri sasniedzam $30K+ (dažreiz $300K+) pieaugumu. Lieciet sarunu ceļā par savu algu vai savu CV pārskatīšanu pie īstiem ekspertiem - personāla atlases speciālistiem, kuri to dara katru dienu.

Programmatūras inženieris
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack programmatūras inženieris

Pārdošana
Median $100K
Klientu apkalpošana
$49K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Datu zinātnieks
$90.5K
Vadības konsultants
$50.6K
Mārketings
$78.6K
Mehānikas inženieris
$25.5K
Produkta dizainers
$64.3K
Produkta vadītājs
$99.2K
Projektu vadītājs
$108K
Kiberdrošības analītiķis
$99.5K
Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs
$112K
Tehniskais rakstnieks
$8.9K
Nevar atrast savu amatu?

Meklējiet visas algas mūsu atlīdzības lapā vai pievienojiet savu algu lai palīdzētu atbloķēt lapu.


BUJ

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Bentley Systems este Programmatūras inženierijas vadītājs at the Common Range Average level cu o compensație totală anuală de $112,435. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Bentley Systems este $88,740.

Ieteicamās darbavietas

    Nav atrasta neviena ieteicama darbavieta Bentley Systems

Saistītie uzņēmumi

  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • CSG
  • Skatīt visus uzņēmumus ➜

Citi resursi