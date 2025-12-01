Programmatūras inženieris atlīdzība in United States Affirm svārstās no $226K year L4 līmenim līdz $533K year L8 līmenim. Mediānā year atlīdzības in United States pakete kopā ir $277K. Skatīt pamatalgas, akciju un bonusu sadalījumu Affirm kopējām atlīdzības paketēm. Pēdējoreiz atjaunināts: 12/1/2025
Līmeņa nosaukums
Kopā
Pamata
Akcijas
Bonuss
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Uzņēmums
Līmeņa nosaukums
Pieredzes gadi
Kopējā atlīdzība
50%
G 1
50%
G 2
Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 2 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
50% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)
50% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (12.50% ceturkšņa)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (25.00% gada)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
G 1
25%
G 2
25%
G 3
25%
G 4
Affirm uzņēmumā RSUs tiek piešķirtas atbilstoši 4 gadu akciņu iegūšanas grafikam:
25% tiek iegūtas 1st-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 2nd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 3rd-G (2.08% mēneša)
25% tiek iegūtas 4th-G (2.08% mēneša)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
