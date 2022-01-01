Bendrovių katalogas
Wabtec
Wabtec Atlyginimai

Wabtec atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $45,531 bendros metinės kompensacijos Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) žemiausiame taške iki $144,469 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Wabtec. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/13/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $105K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $90.2K
Finansų analitikas
Median $123K

Techninių programų vadovas
Median $113K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$45.5K
Produkto dizaineris
$98.5K
Projektų vadovas
$142K
Sprendimų architektas
$144K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Wabtec gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $144,469. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Wabtec yra $109,000.

