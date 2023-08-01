Directory delle Aziende
Vectara Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Vectara va da $120,600 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Pardavimai all'estremità inferiore a $180,900 per un Duomenų mokslininkas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Vectara. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $159K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$181K
Pardavimai
$121K

FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Vectara è Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $180,900. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Vectara è di $158,750.

Altre risorse