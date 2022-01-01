Bendrovių katalogas
Thomson Reuters
    Apie

    Thomson Reuters (NYSE / TSX: TRI) (“TR”) informs the way forward by bringing together the trusted content and technology that people and organizations need to make the right decisions. The company serves professionals across legal, tax, accounting, compliance, government, and media. Its products combine highly specialized software and insights to empower professionals with the data, intelligence, and solutions needed to make informed decisions, and to help institutions in their pursuit of justice, truth, and transparency. Reuters, part of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s leading provider of trusted journalism and news. For more information, visit tr.com.

    thomsonreuters.com
    Svetainė
    2008
    Įkūrimo metai
    24,000
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $1B-$10B
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

