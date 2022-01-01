Bendrovių katalogas
ShipBob
ShipBob Atlyginimai

ShipBob atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $24,430 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų mokslininkas žemiausiame taške iki $215,321 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų ShipBob. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/30/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $171K
Verslo analitikas
$142K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Produkto dizaineris
$149K
Produkto vadovas
Median $115K
Projektų vadovas
$59.2K
Pardavimai
$214K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$193K
Sprendimų architektas
$215K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą ShipBob gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $215,321. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija ShipBob yra $149,250.

