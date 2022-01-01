Bendrovių katalogas
PNC
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

PNC Atlyginimai

PNC atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $47,760 bendros metinės kompensacijos Klientų aptarnavimas žemiausiame taške iki $218,900 Teisės aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų PNC. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
C1 $80.6K
C2 $91.8K
C3 $97.5K
C4 $146K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (KU) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų inžinierius

Svetainės patikimumo inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
C1 $87.5K
C2 $97.2K
C3 $124K
C4 $133K
Produkto vadovas
C1 $81.3K
C2 $95.3K
C3 $101K
C4 $117K
C5 $149K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Verslo analitikas
C2 $86.2K
C3 $115K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
C4 $143K
C5 $182K
C6 $205K
Finansų analitikas
Median $105K
Projektų vadovas
Median $90.5K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
Median $75K
Duomenų analitikas
Median $105K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
Median $116K
Investicijų bankininkas
Median $144K
Pardavimai
Median $110K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $123K
Buhalteris
$66.7K
Administracijos asistentas
$70.4K
Verslo plėtra
$98.5K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$47.8K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$186K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$206K
Teisės
$219K
Valdymo konsultantas
$49.2K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$75.4K
Nekilnojamojo turto agentas
$116K
Personalo specialistas
$79.6K
Sprendimų architektas
$159K

Duomenų architektas

Debesies saugumo architektas

Techninių programų vadovas
$74.7K
UX tyrinėtojas
$64.7K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą PNC gauna Teisės at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $218,900. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija PNC yra $102,856.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų PNC

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Merrill Lynch
  • Raymond James
  • Ameriprise Financial
  • AIG
  • Truist
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pnc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.