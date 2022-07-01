Bendrovių katalogas
Nearpod
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę
Svarbiausi įžvalgos
  • Pasidalinkite kažkuo unikaliu apie Nearpod, kas gali būti naudinga kitiems (pvz., pokalbio patarimai, komandų pasirinkimas, unikali kultūra ir pan.).
    • Apie

    Nearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 8,500 ready-to-run interactive lessons and videos created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through hip-hop videos. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach educators in the 100 largest school districts in the US. In 2018, Nearpod was named EdTech Digest’s Company of the Year.

    http://www.nearpod.com
    Svetainė
    2012
    Įkūrimo metai
    450
    Darbuotojų skaičius
    $50M-$100M
    Numatomas pajamų
    Būstinė

    Gaukite patvirtintus atlyginimus į savo el. paštą

    Prenumeruokite patvirtintus pasiūlymus.El. paštu gausite išsamų kompensacijų detalių suskirstymą. Sužinoti daugiau

    Šis tinklalapis apsaugotas reCAPTCHA ir Google Privatumo politikos ir Paslaugų teikimo sąlygų taikymas.

    Rekomenduojami darbai

      Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Nearpod

    Susijusios bendrovės

    • Toptal
    • DealerOn
    • Index Exchange
    • Housecall Pro
    • Juniper Square
    • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

    Kiti ištekliai