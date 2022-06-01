Bendrovių katalogas
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Atlyginimai

Kodak Alaris atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $62,685 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $120,600 Reguliaciniai reikalai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Kodak Alaris. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/25/2025

Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$62.7K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$84.6K
Reguliaciniai reikalai
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $100K
Didžiausią atlyginimą Kodak Alaris gauna Reguliaciniai reikalai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $120,600. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Kodak Alaris yra $92,288.

