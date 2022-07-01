Bendrovių katalogas
Kastech Software Solutions Group
    Kastech Software Solutions Group, based in Houston of Texas, United States of America, is a pioneer in offering various software services with special reference to ERP and Oracle’s PeopleSoft.Incorporated in 2007 by Mr. Suresh Katamreddy and Mr. Sri Patibandla—Kastech today has over 450+ employees working in the US, India, UAE, Colombia, and Puerto Rico offices. We have had rich experience in implementing various ERPs, for streamlining the business processes, based on SAP and PeopleSoft. Right from analyzing to implementing, Kastech takes the onus of getting the ERP job done right. Our other software services include • Augmented Virtual Reality• Robotic Process Automation(RPA)• CyberSecurity• DW/BI and Advanced Data Analytics• Workday Managed Services• Web Application Development• Mobile Application Development (iOS and Android)• Lean On IT/ Managed IT Services• Executive Search in Staffing SolutionsWe have over 13+ proprietary tools/ products:1. PETA - PeopleSoft Enterprise Test Automation Suite2. TASK - Workday & Salesforce - Test Automation Suite3. FISCA - Intuitive Business Intelligence(BI) Solution4. JMeter - Baseline performance profile testing for PeopleSoft5. Campus Mobile - Portable ERP solution for Educational Institutions6. Konnect - Power-packed HRIS management tool7. FMS - Automated Facility Management System8. iKonnect - A bolt-on SAP - CRM solution9. KAMS - Seamless Asset Management System10. KLMS - Customized Library Management System 11. KPMS - Frictionless Parking Management System12. Kollab – Scrum & Agile Project Management Tool13. KayBot

    kastechssg.com
    2007
    330
    $50M-$100M
