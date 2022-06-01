Directory delle Aziende
KAR Global
KAR Global Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di KAR Global va da $73,365 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Informacinių technologijų specialistas all'estremità inferiore a $225,120 per un Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di KAR Global. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/23/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $115K
Produkto vadovas
Median $96.4K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$101K

Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$73.4K
Produkto dizaineris
$116K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$225K
Techninis programų vadovas
$141K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in KAR Global è Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $225,120. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in KAR Global è di $115,000.

