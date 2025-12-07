Bendrovių katalogas
Huron
Huron Valdymo konsultantas Atlyginimai

Vidutinė Valdymo konsultantas kompensacijos in United States paketo suma Huron įmonėje yra $122K per year. Peržiūrėkite pagrindinio atlyginimo, akcijų ir premijų suskirstymą Huron bendros kompensacijos paketuose. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/7/2025

Vidutinis atlyginimo paketas
company icon
Huron
Associate
New York, NY
Iš viso per metus
$122K
Lygis
Associate
Bazinis
$107K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Priedas
$15K
Metai įmonėje
2 Metai
Patirties metai
10 Metai
Kokie yra karjeros lygiai Huron?
Naujausi atlyginimų pateikimai
Įmonė

Vieta | Data

Lygio pavadinimas

Žyma

Darbo patirties metai

Iš viso / Įmonėje

Bendras atlyginimas

Bazinis | Akcijos (m.) | Premija
DUK

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Valdymo konsultantas pozicijai Huron in United States siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją $178,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Huron Valdymo konsultantas pozicijai in United States yra $127,000.

Kiti ištekliai

