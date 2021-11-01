Bendrovių katalogas
Epsilon
Epsilon Atlyginimai

Epsilon atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $5,020 bendros metinės kompensacijos Personalo specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $224,000 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Epsilon. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/23/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
L1 $76.8K
L2 $105K
L3 $112K
L4 $114K
L5 $149K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $13.9K
Produkto vadovas
Median $129K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Verslo analitikas
Median $90K
Duomenų analitikas
Median $80K
Pardavimai
Median $224K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $150K
Rinkodara
Median $175K
Rinkodaros operacijos
Median $58K
Administracijos asistentas
$62.1K
Verslo operacijos
$167K
Verslo operacijų vadovas
$30.5K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$57.1K
Valdymo konsultantas
$189K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $63.5K
Produkto dizaino vadovas
$143K
Projektų vadovas
$28.8K
Personalo specialistas
$5K
Sprendimų architektas
$137K

Duomenų architektas

Techninių programų vadovas
$112K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$166K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Epsilon gauna Pardavimai su metine bendra kompensacija $224,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Epsilon yra $111,943.

