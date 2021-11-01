Directory delle Aziende
DPR Construction
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

DPR Construction Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di DPR Construction va da $113,430 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Pardavimų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $183,600 per un Produkto vadovas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di DPR Construction. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/18/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Projektų vadovas
Median $156K
Statybų inžinierius
Median $114K

Statybų inžinierius

Verslo analitikas
$171K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Duomenų analitikas
$117K
Produkto vadovas
$184K
Programų vadovas
$168K
Pardavimų inžinierius
$113K
Techninis programų vadovas
$131K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Kõrgeima palgaga roll DPR Construction on Produkto vadovas at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $183,600. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
DPR Construction mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $143,371.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per DPR Construction

Aziende correlate

  • Union Bank
  • Hawke Media
  • Grant Street Group
  • Litify
  • Bechtel
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse