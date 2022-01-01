Bendrovių katalogas
Cerner
Cerner Atlyginimai

Cerner atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $2,387 bendros metinės kompensacijos Produkto vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $195,640 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Cerner. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/14/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Valdymo konsultantas
Median $58.3K
Sprendimų architektas
Median $91.4K

Verslo operacijos
$53.3K
Verslo analitikas
$49.8K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$51.7K
Duomenų analitikas
$68.7K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$58.1K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$63.7K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$14.1K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$124K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $100K
Produkto vadovas
$2.4K
Programų vadovas
Median $95.8K
Pardavimai
$196K
Pardavimų inžinierius
$87.6K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$140K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$19.3K
Techninių programų vadovas
Median $97.6K
Techninis rašytojas
$88.6K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Cerner gauna Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $195,640. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Cerner yra $61,012.

Kiti ištekliai