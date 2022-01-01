Bendrovių katalogas
BlueVine
BlueVine Atlyginimai

BlueVine atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $100,890 bendros metinės kompensacijos Duomenų analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $270,000 Verslo plėtra aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų BlueVine. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Verslo plėtra
Median $270K
Duomenų analitikas
$101K
Finansų analitikas
$114K

Rinkodara
$149K
Partnerių vadovas
$259K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $151K
Produkto vadovas
$199K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
$141K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$264K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą BlueVine gauna Verslo plėtra su metine bendra kompensacija $270,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija BlueVine yra $151,000.

Kiti ištekliai