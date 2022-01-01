Bendrovių katalogas
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Atlyginimai

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $54,270 bendros metinės kompensacijos Žmogiškieji ištekliai žemiausiame taške iki $265,320 Sprendimų architektas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Gaukite užmokestį, o ne pažadus

Derėjomės dėl tūkstančių pasiūlymų ir nuolat pasiekiame 30 tūkst. dolerių+ (kartais 300 tūkst. dolerių+) padidėjimą. Derėkitės dėl savo atlyginimo arba savo gyvenimo aprašymą peržiūrėtą tikrų ekspertų – kasdien šį darbą dirbančių darbdavių atstovų.

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $107K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kokybės užtikrinimo (QA) programinės įrangos inžinierius

Aktuaras
Median $168K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Verslo analitikas
Median $100K
Produkto dizaineris
Median $70K
Duomenų analitikas
$161K
Žmogiškieji ištekliai
$54.3K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
Median $100K
Produkto vadovas
$149K
Projektų vadovas
$111K
Sprendimų architektas
$265K

Duomenų architektas

Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Blue Cross Blue Shield Association gauna Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $265,320. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Blue Cross Blue Shield Association yra $109,000.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Susijusios bendrovės

  • AAA
  • WPS Health Solutions
  • Patelco Credit Union
  • Ascension
  • Highmark
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai