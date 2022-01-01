Bendrovių katalogas
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Atlyginimai

Bed Bath & Beyond atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $44,775 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $240,000 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bed Bath & Beyond. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/10/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $180K
Administracijos asistentas
$56.1K
Duomenų mokslo vadovas
$226K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$141K
Rinkodaros operacijos
$66.3K
Produkto dizaineris
$116K
Produkto vadovas
$174K
Pardavimai
$44.8K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $240K
Sprendimų architektas
$199K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bed Bath & Beyond gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $240,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bed Bath & Beyond yra $157,413.

