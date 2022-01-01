Directory delle Aziende
Balyasny Asset Management L.P.
Lavori qui? Rivendica la tua azienda

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Balyasny Asset Management L.P. va da $181,570 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Programų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $1,281,375 per un Investicijų bankininkas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Balyasny Asset Management L.P.. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/25/2025

$160K

Fatti Pagare, Non Farti Ingannare

Abbiamo negoziato migliaia di offerte e otteniamo regolarmente aumenti di €30k+ (a volte €300k+).Fatti negoziare lo stipendio o la tua revisione del CV da veri esperti - reclutatori che lo fanno ogni giorno.

Programų inžinierius
Associate Software Engineer $182K
Software Engineer $240K
Senior Software Engineer $378K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Visavertis programinės įrangos inžinierius

Kiekybinis kūrėjas

Finansų analitikas
Median $235K
Duomenų analitikas
$251K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Informacinių technologijų specialistas
$293K
Investicijų bankininkas
$1.28M
Produkto vadovas
$371K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$492K
Manca il tuo titolo?

Cerca tutti gli stipendi sulla nostra pagina di compensazione o aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in Balyasny Asset Management L.P. è Investicijų bankininkas at the Common Range Average level con una compensazione totale annuale di $1,281,375. Questo include lo stipendio base così come qualsiasi potenziale compensazione azionaria e bonus.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in Balyasny Asset Management L.P. è di $292,530.

Lavori in evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Aziende correlate

  • WorldQuant
  • BCG
  • McKinsey
  • Plaid
  • Addepar
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre risorse