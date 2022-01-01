Vanguard 급여

회사 디렉토리
Vanguard의 급여는 최저 고객 성공 연간 총 보상 $50,250부터 최고 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 $348,250까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Vanguard. 마지막 업데이트: 9/7/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

머신러닝 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $142K

프로덕트 디자이너
Median $120K

UX 디자이너

데이터 애널리스트
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $128K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $195K
회계사
Median $103K

기술회계사

UX 리서처
Median $128K
재무 애널리스트
Median $85K
정보기술자 (IT)
Median $115K
마케팅
Median $189K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $200K

데이터 아키텍트

Cloud Security Architect

테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $200K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$348K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$144K
고객 서비스
$137K
고객 성공
$50.3K
인사
$74.2K
법무
$101K
경영 컨설턴트
$249K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$131K
프로그램 매니저
$216K
영업
$55.7K
Vanguard에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 비즈니스 오퍼레이션 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $348,250입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Vanguard에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $134,989입니다.

