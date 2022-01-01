회사 디렉토리
UBS
UBS 급여

UBS의 급여는 최저 데이터 사이언스 매니저 연간 총 보상 $22,039부터 최고 프로그램 매니저 $230,974까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: UBS. 마지막 업데이트: 9/4/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Employee $112K
Authorized Officer $124K
Associate Director $162K
Director $207K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

사이트 신뢰성 엔지니어

퀀트 개발자

데이터 사이언티스트
Employee $117K
Authorized Officer $120K
Associate Director $154K

퀀트 연구원

투자은행가
Analyst $136K
Associate Director $210K

재무 애널리스트
Median $110K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $110K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $138K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $175K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
Median $64.2K
경영 컨설턴트
Median $82.5K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $150K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $206K

데이터 아키텍트

Cloud Security Architect

정보기술자 (IT)
Median $106K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $173K
사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $108K
회계사
$44.6K
행정 어시스턴트
$80.4K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
$109K
사업 개발
$76.3K
참모총장
$159K
데이터 애널리스트
$162K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$22K
인사
$164K
법무
$159K
프로덕트 디자이너
$143K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$28.3K
프로그램 매니저
$231K
리크루터
$148K
영업
$159K
토탈 리워드
$157K
UX 리서처
$137K
자주 묻는 질문

UBS에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로그램 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $230,974입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
UBS에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $137,369입니다.

