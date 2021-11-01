회사 디렉토리
Travelers 급여

Travelers의 급여는 최저 재무 애널리스트 연간 총 보상 $51,299부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $281,585까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Travelers. 마지막 업데이트: 10/26/2025

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer I $106K
Software Engineer II $159K
Senior Software Engineer $176K
Lead Software Engineer $271K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

프로덕션 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 사이언티스트
Median $135K
보험계리사
Median $143K

프로덕트 매니저
Median $163K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $155K
언더라이터
Median $121K
영업
Median $132K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $96K
회계사
$86.6K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$86.9K
고객 서비스
$84K
고객 서비스 오퍼레이션
$64.3K
데이터 애널리스트
$95.5K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$179K
재무 애널리스트
$51.3K
지질 엔지니어
$79.6K
그래픽 디자이너
$84.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$209K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$282K
솔루션 아키텍트
$261K

Data Architect

테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$129K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
$98.5K
모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Travelers에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $281,585입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Travelers에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $129,350입니다.

