모건 스탠리 급여

Morgan Stanley의 급여는 최저 소프트웨어 엔지니어 연간 총 보상 $21,750부터 최고 하드웨어 엔지니어 $399,990까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: 모건 스탠리. 마지막 업데이트: 10/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
L3 $21.8K
L4 $32.1K
L5 $59.1K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

투자은행가
Analyst $140K
Associate $239K
Vice President $330K
비즈니스 애널리스트
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K

데이터 사이언티스트
L3 $131K
L4 $166K
L5 $247K

퀀트 연구원

재무 애널리스트
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $250K
프로덕트 매니저
L3 $177K
L4 $133K
L5 $180K
L6 $348K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $68.7K
L6 $100K
프로젝트 매니저
L3 $127K
L4 $145K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $130K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션
Median $66.8K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
Median $191K
회계사
Median $115K

Technical Accountant

영업
Median $150K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $265K

Data Architect

인사
Median $160K
법무
Median $187K
벤처 캐피탈리스트
Median $120K

어소시에이트

애널리스트

마케팅
Median $120K
행정 어시스턴트
$99.5K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$296K
사업 개발
$92.5K
고객 서비스
$50.1K
고객 성공
$49.2K
데이터 애널리스트
$58.6K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$400K
경영 컨설턴트
Median $60K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$63.5K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$129K
프로그램 매니저
$196K
리크루터
$161K
규제 업무
$149K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$79.6K
UX 리서처
$99.5K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Morgan Stanley에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 하드웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $399,990입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Morgan Stanley에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $128,175입니다.

