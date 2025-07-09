회사 디렉토리
Minsait 급여

Minsait의 급여는 최저 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 연간 총 보상 $23,619부터 최고 경영 컨설턴트 $48,536까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Minsait. 마지막 업데이트: 9/16/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $40.2K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $31.4K
데이터 애널리스트
Median $26.6K

데이터 사이언티스트
$38.3K
정보기술자 (IT)
$46.4K
경영 컨설턴트
$48.5K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$23.6K
자주 묻는 질문

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Minsait είναι 경영 컨설턴트 at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $48,536. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Minsait είναι $38,258.

