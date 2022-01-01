회사 디렉토리
Emerson
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Emerson 급여

Emerson의 급여는 최저 인사 연간 총 보상 $3,633부터 최고 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저 $180,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Emerson. 마지막 업데이트: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $105K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Median $130K
하드웨어 엔지니어
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
기계 엔지니어
Median $107K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $180K
영업
Median $83K
회계사
$58.3K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$5.1K
비즈니스 개발
$112K
제어 엔지니어
$113K
고객 서비스
$17.9K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$47.9K
데이터 사이언티스트
$8.3K
전기 엔지니어
$132K
재무 애널리스트
$34.6K
인사
$3.6K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$20.1K
마케팅
$125K
프로그램 매니저
$171K
프로젝트 매니저
$113K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$30.9K
솔루션 아키텍트
$104K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$160K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Emerson에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $180,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Emerson에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $104,475입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Emerson의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스