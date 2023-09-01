회사 디렉토리
Cambridge Design Partnership
Cambridge Design Partnership 연봉

Cambridge Design Partnership의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 기계 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $56,349에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $57,740까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Cambridge Design Partnership. 마지막 업데이트: 8/12/2025

$160K

기계 엔지니어
$56.3K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$57.7K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Cambridge Design Partnership is 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $57,740. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambridge Design Partnership is $57,044.

