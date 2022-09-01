企業一覧
Stats Perform
この会社で働いていますか？ 企業ページを申請
トップインサイト
  • Stats Performについて他の人に役立つ独自の情報を投稿してください（例：面接のコツ、チーム選び、独特な企業文化など）。
    • 会社概要

    Stats Perform became the market-leading sports technology company across media and tech, betting, and team performance by revolutionizing the richest sports data with unrivaled artificial intelligence. The company embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their own innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

    http://statsperform.com
    ウェブサイト
    1981
    設立年
    2,250
    従業員数
    本社所在地

    認証済み給与情報をメールで受け取る

    認証済みの オファー情報を購読.報酬詳細の内訳をメールでお送りいたします。 詳細を見る

    このサイトはreCAPTCHAとグーグルの プライバシーポリシー および 利用規約 によって保護されています。

    注目の求人

      Stats Performの注目求人が見つかりませんでした

    関連企業

    • Stripe
    • SoFi
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • PayPal
    • すべての企業を見る ➜

    その他のリソース