Snap 給与

Snapの給与は下位のトラストアンドセーフティの年間総報酬$61,215から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャーの$1,472,985の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Snap. 最終更新日： 9/6/2025

$160K

ソフトウェアエンジニア
L3 $200K
L4 $395K
L5 $562K
L6 $733K
L7 $816K

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

ネットワーキングエンジニア

クオリティアシュアランス（QA）ソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

セキュリティソフトウェアエンジニア

バーチャルリアリティソフトウェアエンジニア

リサーチサイエンティスト

データサイエンティスト
L3 $186K
L4 $364K
L5 $441K
プロダクトマネージャー
L3 $274K
L4 $376K
L5 $537K
L6 $626K
L7 $809K

ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
L5 $736K
L6 $666K
L7 $826K
L8 $1.47M
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
L4 $305K
L5 $396K
L6 $520K
セールス
Median $235K

アカウントエグゼクティブ

アカウントマネジャー

プロダクトデザイナー
L3 $131K
L4 $289K
L6 $445K

UXデザイナー

リクルーター
L3 $146K
L4 $162K

テクニカルリクルーター

マーケティング
L3 $182K
L4 $251K

プロダクトマーケティングマネジャー

プログラムマネージャー
Median $260K
アカウンタント
Median $150K

テクニカルアカウンタント

インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $165K
メカニカルエンジニア
Median $352K
ビジネスアナリスト
$90.5K
ビジネスデベロップメント
$304K
カスタマーサービスオペレーション
$79.9K
データアナリスト
$144K
データサイエンスマネージャー
$302K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
$234K
ハードウェアエンジニア
$144K
リーガル
$120K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$377K
マーケティングオペレーション
$176K
オプティカルエンジニア
$527K
パートナーマネージャー
$643K
プロダクトデザインマネージャー
$570K
プロジェクトマネージャー
$98K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
$159K
トラストアンドセーフティ
$61.2K
権利確定スケジュール

100%

1

株式種別
RSU

Snapでは、RSUsは1年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 100% 権利確定時期： 1st- (8.33% 月次)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

株式種別
RSU

Snapでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 1st- (2.77% 月次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.77% 月次)

  • 33.3% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.77% 月次)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Snapでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (2.08% 月次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (2.08% 月次)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

株式種別
RSU

Snapでは、RSUsは3年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 54% 権利確定時期： 1st- (4.50% 月次)

  • 33% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (2.75% 月次)

  • 13% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (1.08% 月次)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

よくある質問

Snapで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー at the L8 levelで、年間総報酬は$1,472,985です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Snapで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$302,575です。

