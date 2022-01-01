企業一覧
Coinbase
Coinbase 給与

Coinbaseの給与は下位のカスタマーサービスの年間総報酬$69,345から上位のソフトウェアエンジニアの$1,186,000の範囲です。 Levels.fyiは匿名で検証された給与データを収集しています Coinbase. 最終更新日： 9/5/2025

$160K

正当な報酬を、騙されるな

ソフトウェアエンジニア
IC3 $206K
IC4 $258K
IC5 $398K
IC6 $556K
IC7 $748K
IC8 $1.19M

フロントエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

マシンラーニングエンジニア

バックエンドソフトウェアエンジニア

フルスタックソフトウェアエンジニア

プロダクションソフトウェアエンジニア

クリプトエンジニア

プロダクトマネージャー
IC3 $191K
IC4 $237K
IC5 $370K
IC6 $507K
IC7 $793K
プロダクトデザイナー
IC3 $171K
IC5 $305K
IC6 $423K

インタラクションデザイナー

UXデザイナー

データサイエンティスト
IC3 $178K
IC4 $216K
IC5 $402K
IC6 $480K
テクニカルプログラムマネージャー
IC5 $314K
IC6 $366K
IC7 $476K
IC8 $933K
ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー
M6 $560K
M7 $772K
サイバーセキュリティアナリスト
IC4 $200K
IC5 $285K
IC7 $474K
ヒューマンリソース
IC5 $195K
IC6 $268K
IC7 $257K
マーケティング
IC5 $200K
IC6 $270K

プロダクトマーケティングマネジャー

プログラムマネージャー
IC4 $163K
IC5 $193K
プロジェクトマネージャー
IC5 $213K
IC6 $346K
ファイナンシャルアナリスト
Median $214K
データアナリスト
Median $175K
ビジネスデベロップメント
Median $477K
リーガル
Median $526K
インフォメーションテクノロジスト（IT）
Median $240K
データサイエンスマネージャー
Median $380K
アドミニストレイティブアシスタント
$143K
ビジネスオペレーション
$200K
ビジネスアナリスト
$263K
カスタマーサービス
$69.3K
カスタマーサービスオペレーション
$135K
カスタマーサクセス
$352K
マネジメントコンサルタント
$335K
マーケティングオペレーション
$550K
リクルーター
$228K
セールス
$213K
ソリューションアーキテクト
$219K

データアーキテクト

Cloud Security Architect

UXリサーチャー
Median $262K
権利確定スケジュール

100%

1

株式種別
RSU

Coinbaseでは、RSUsは1年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 100% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 四半期)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

株式種別
RSU

Coinbaseでは、RSUsは4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 1st- (25.00% 年次)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 2nd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 3rd- (6.25% 四半期)

  • 25% 権利確定時期： 4th- (6.25% 四半期)

Alternatively, Coinbase has now begun issuing single year vesting schedules.

よくある質問

Coinbaseで報告されている最高給与の職種はソフトウェアエンジニア at the IC8 levelで、年間総報酬は$1,186,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
Coinbaseで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$268,745です。

