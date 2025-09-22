Reddit ソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー 給与

Redditのソフトウェアエンジニアリングマネージャー報酬 in United StatesはM2|Software Engineering Managerのyearあたり$456KからM3|Senior Software Engineering Managerのyearあたり$980Kの範囲です。 yearの中央値報酬 in United Statesパッケージ総額は$515Kです。 Redditの総報酬パッケージの基本給、株式、賞与の内訳を見る。 最終更新: 9/22/2025
レベル名
総報酬
基本給
株式
ボーナス
M2|Software Engineering Manager
$456K
$262K
$195K
$0
M3|Senior Software Engineering Manager
$980K
$330K
$650K
$0
D1|Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
D2|Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
会社
レベル名
経験年数
総報酬額
100%
年 1
Redditでは、株式・株式報酬付与は1年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
100% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (100.00% 年次)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Redditでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (25.00% 年次)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (2.08% 月次)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (2.08% 月次)
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
Redditでは、株式・株式報酬付与は4年の権利確定スケジュールが適用されます：
25% 権利確定時期： 1st-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 2nd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 3rd-年 (6.25% 四半期)
25% 権利確定時期： 4th-年 (6.25% 四半期)
